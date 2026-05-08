Actress sues Cameron over 'Avatar' character

LOS ANGELES

Director James Cameron and The Walt Disney Company have been sued by actress Q’orianka Kilcher over allegations that her facial features were used without consent in the creation of Neytiri, a central character in Avatar.

According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and obtained by Variety, Kilcher claims Cameron used a published photograph of her taken when she was 14 and directed designers to base Neytiri’s appearance on her face.

The lawsuit alleges that Kilcher’s likeness was incorporated into production sketches, three-dimensional models and digital visual effects used throughout the “Avatar” franchise, including sequels, merchandise and promotional materials.

“Plaintiff never consented to Defendants’ use of her likeness, either in Avatar or in any related product or promotion,” the complaint states.

Kilcher, who portrayed Pocahontas in “The New World,” said she believed a sketch Cameron later gave her was merely a personal gesture.

“When I received Cameron’s sketch, I believed it was a personal gesture, at most a loose inspiration tied to casting and my activism,” she said in a statement.

According to the filing, Kilcher became aware of the alleged extent of the use only after an interview with Cameron resurfaced online. In the clip, Cameron reportedly identifies Kilcher as the inspiration behind Neytiri’s lower face.

Kilcher claims her facial features were used for Neytiri in ‘Avatar.’