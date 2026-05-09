Restaurant thinks more THAN it shows

EBRU ERKE

Built on years of accumulated experience, Serkan Anavatan’s Yelve places the unpredictable rhythm of nature above rigid standardization.



Even bold pairings such as offal and anchovy are constructed without shouting for attention. At Yelve, the goal is not to shock, but to express the product with greater clarity and honesty.



The first impression Yelve leaves is one of rare refinement, the kind of quiet elegance that comes from restraint. We have all sensed for some time now that something is happening in Urla. More restaurants, more signs appearing seemingly overnight. Yet compared to Alaçatı’s aggressive and increasingly diluted growth, Urla’s transformation feels slower, deeper and ultimately far more lasting. What is happening here is no longer a passing gastronomic trend.

It is beginning to settle into a more permanent identity. The dominant language across the region revolves around intimate spaces, seasonality and local produce. But today, the challenge is no longer simply establishing that language.

The real question is how truthfully and convincingly you fill it with substance. That is precisely why I approached Serkan Anavatan’s new restaurant with such curiosity.



After years spent consulting for various kitchens around İzmir and its surroundings, Serkan has poured everything he has learned into this project. He has been working on Yelve for nearly a year. We spoke several times during its preparation phase, and I remember being both impressed by his meticulousness and quietly concerned, hoping all that effort would ultimately find its reward.

The emotional connection he has built with this place runs deep. Serkan does not see Yelve merely as a restaurant, but as a culinary language shaped by everything he has accumulated over the years.

The greatest strength of restaurants in Urla is undoubtedly access to product.

Being able to reach exceptional ingredients quickly and at peak freshness is a tremendous luxury. Still, one cannot help but grow weary of the endless repetition of the phrase “product-driven cuisine.” Fortunately, at Yelve, the ingredient is not left alone to carry the entire story. It is clarified, refined and sharpened through thoughtful technique.

The narrative does not feel artificially imposed afterward; it naturally emerges from the plate itself. There is an approach here that is understated without becoming superficial, restrained without feeling empty, and most importantly, free from anything unnecessary.

In many ways, this reflects the direction contemporary gastronomy is moving toward globally: Kitchens that reveal less, but think far more deeply.



The sentence opening the menu serves almost as the philosophical backbone of the restaurant: “The irregular rhythm of nature is the truest order we can align ourselves with.” It would be easy to dismiss this as romanticism until you begin to see how faithfully the kitchen follows through on the idea. Today, many fine dining restaurants treat standardization as the ultimate marker of quality. The same plate, the same presentation, the same measurements, repeated endlessly.

Yelve positions itself against precisely this mentality. Nature itself is never fixed. Tomatoes do not taste the same every day. Herbs shift in aroma. Even ingredients arriving from the same producer carry different characteristics depending on the moment. Rather than forcing consistency onto the product, Yelve chooses to read and respond to its reality.

The dishes, therefore, never repeat themselves exactly. They return as variations of the same intention. A garnish changes, a technique shifts slightly, but the core idea remains intact. In other words, it is not form that repeats itself here, but intention.

This is rare: A kitchen that chooses interpretation over control.

Pairings such as offal and anchovy or mantı with beef cheek initially sound bold. Yet this boldness has nothing to do with the kind of shock value modern gastronomy often chases. Serkan draws a very clear line: Never forcing an ingredient for the sake of the combination.

In the case of the offal and anchovy pairing, the goal is not contrast for contrast’s sake, but bringing together two ingredients that carry equal intensity and weight. Both are dominant, both difficult. Yet through careful technique, they create depth rather than overpowering one another.

The presentation of the small opening bites on natural stone and custom-designed wood felt entirely in harmony with the restaurant’s overall language: Understated, yet strikingly effective.

The heirloom wheat bread served alongside butter flavored with reduced vinegar carried the same sensibility. There is also something deeply telling about the story of a guest who, while the restaurant was still under construction, promised Serkan, “When you open, I will bring you flour” and later returned carrying sacks of heirloom Sarı Gelin wheat flour. These details may seem small, but they are exactly the kinds of relationships that shape a kitchen’s true character.

This is where Urla’s real strength lies: Proximity to product, direct access to producers and the possibility of building a more honest cuisine without fully disconnecting from urban life, yet still stepping outside its rhythm.



One of the dishes that stayed with me the most was perhaps the least assertively sounding item on the menu: “Root Vegetables.” Celery is rested overnight in hawthorn vinegar, then cooked confit style in olive oil alongside a citrus vinaigrette.



Jerusalem artichoke and quince accompany it, while crisp basil, puffed wheat and fresh basil leaves bring texture and brightness to the plate. The squid, sourced from Ildırı, is intentionally selected in particularly small sizes, never exceeding the width of a little finger.

It is cooked over an open fire, then tossed in butter with garlic, chili and lemongrass and served alongside an Aegean herb cream dominated by mustard greens and a squid-ink-infused bisque made from shrimp shells.



Looking at Yelve, it is impossible not to recognize that this is a kitchen clearly aiming toward Michelin recognition. But what matters here is that the ambition is not built merely on aesthetics. It rests on a fundamentally coherent philosophy.

Today, Michelin evaluates far more than technical precision alone. Product quality, consistency, the chef’s culinary identity, and most importantly, the authenticity of the relationship a kitchen establishes with its geography have become just as essential.