Shakira's new World Cup song

Shakira's new World Cup song

NEW YORK
Shakiras new World Cup song

Shakira shared a one-minute teaser of the track on social media on May 7, announcing it as the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The clip was filmed at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro and features the singer performing alongside dancers on the pitch.


In the preview, Shakira sings in English, “Here in this place / You belong,” while a male voice harmonizes in the background. The lyrics continue with the line, “What broke you once / Made you strong.”


According to the singer, the full version of “Dai Dai” will be released on May 14.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11, with Mexico facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca. The final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium near New York City.


Shakira is already closely associated with the tournament after the global success of her 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), released for the competition in South Africa. The song became one of the most recognizable football anthems of all time and was performed during the tournament’s closing ceremony.


“Dai Dai” arrives separately from another FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem backed by Coca-Cola, which reimagines Jump with contributions from J Balvin, Travis Barker, Amber Mark and guitarist Steve Vai.


Speaking earlier this year, Balvin said the new version aimed to bring more Latin passion and football spirit to the classic rock track through Brazilian funk-inspired production and Spanish-language lyrics.

 

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