'Taj Express' opens Antalya State Theaters Festival

'Taj Express' opens Antalya State Theaters Festival

ANTALYA
Taj Express opens Antalya State Theaters Festival

The Indian musical “Taj Express” took the stage as the opening performance of the 16th International Antalya Theater Festival, organized by the Turkish State Theaters in the southern province of Antalya.

Speaking before the performance at the ancient Aspendos Theater, State Theaters General Director Tamer Karadağlı said the festival represented more than just the opening of a cultural event.

“Today, we are not only opening a festival. We are reviving a dream, a passion and a heritage spanning thousands of years,” Karadağlı said.

“On this journey, which we began with the motto ‘If there is theater, Antalya is a stage,’ we proudly and enthusiastically open our curtains for the 16th time. While bringing together theater companies from three continents in Antalya, we are also uniting cultures, emotions and stories,” he added.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin Şahin noted that Aspendos has a history of nearly 2,000 years and recalled that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk visited the site in 1930.

"This is virtually the only ancient theater that has survived without deterioration,” Şahin said. “The event we are holding for the 16th time today is in fact a legacy and recommendation entrusted to us by Atatürk.”
Stressing the importance of art in difficult times, he said: “We are living in a very troubled era. Every day we are confronted with tears, bloodshed and conflict on television. In this age of madness and difficult days, perhaps among the worst of times, only the healing power of art and the unifying force of theater can save us. Let us support theater and art and become the voice of peace together.”

Written by Toby Gough and directed by Shruti Merchant, the two-act musical “Taj Express” tells the story of one man’s passion and another’s genius.

The production follows young composer Shankar, who is tasked with creating music for his first Bollywood film. As he invites audiences into the recording studio and introduces his musicians, viewers witness the struggles of the creative process. Inspired by his idol A.R. Rahman, Shankar discovers his path to success.

The musical also explores the romance between actress Kareena and Arjun, a charismatic young man from the streets. Though they come from different worlds, their shared passion for dance brings them together.

The festival will continue through May 19.

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