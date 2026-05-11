Retail trade sales increase 21 percent in March

ISTANBUL

Retail trade sales volume in Türkiye rose sharply by 21.2 percent in March 2026 compared with the same month of the previous year, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on May 11.

The trade sales volume index increased by 1.7 percent year-on-year, while wholesale trade sales volume fell by 3.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall trade sales volume grew by 1.9 percent. Within this, the retail sales volume index climbed 2.6 percent and wholesale trade sales volume rose 2.4 percent.

Separate TÜİK data published the same day showed that the total turnover index — covering industry, construction, trade and services — expanded by 34.6 percent annually in March 2026. Industry turnover increased by 33.2 percent, construction by 22.0 percent, trade by 35.9 percent and services by 36.5 percent compared with the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the total turnover index advanced by 4.4 percent in March 2026. Breaking down the details: industry turnover rose 5.7 percent, construction slipped 0.9 percent, trade gained 4.9 percent and services grew 2.8 percent.