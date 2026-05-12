Five Turkish nationals from virus-hit cruise ship test negative for hantavirus: Ministry

ANKARA

Five Turkish nationals aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, where a hantavirus outbreak killed three passengers, have tested negative for the virus after being brought back to Türkiye, the Health Ministry has said.

The Dutch-flagged expedition vessel, which had been sailing from Argentina toward Cabo Verde with more than 150 passengers from 23 countries, drew international attention after several hantavirus cases were detected on board.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), eight infections were identified among passengers, while three people — a Dutch couple and a German national — died from the virus.

Three Turkish citizens who remained on the ship were evacuated from Spain to Türkiye on a Health Ministry aircraft and placed under home quarantine in Istanbul. Authorities said two other Turkish nationals had already returned to the country earlier.

In a statement, the ministry said all five individuals tested negative for hantavirus and have so far shown no symptoms.

“The last three citizens on the international cruise ship were brought to our country by air ambulance, and close monitoring and isolation procedures have begun,” the ministry said.

It added that samples were collected from the passengers upon arrival and that they would remain in quarantine for the recommended period despite their negative results.

Turkish health officials will continue monitoring the group for 42 days, with public health teams conducting daily check-ups at their homes.

Turkish YouTuber and travel content creator Ruhi Çenet, who has more than 18 million subscribers, was also among the passengers aboard the MV Hondius. Social media claims suggested that Çenet had tested positive for the virus, but he denied the reports in remarks to the state-run Anadolu Agency.