Eyeing migrant returns, EU pushes to revive Syria ties

Eyeing migrant returns, EU pushes to revive Syria ties

BRUSSELS
Eyeing migrant returns, EU pushes to revive Syria ties

 

The European Union on May 11 pushed for a revival of ties with Syria, as it looks to bolster the war-ravaged country, with an eye on prospects for Syrian migrants in Europe to one day return home.

The bloc’s foreign ministers met in Brussels with Syrian top diplomat Asaad al-Shaibani to kick off a high-level “political dialogue” 18 months after the ouster of strongman Bashar al-Assad.

An EU official said the aim was to back reconstruction of the country devastated by more than a decade of civil war that sent millions fleeing abroad and where “the reality on the ground is still appalling”.

Some 13 million Syrians, nearly half the population, depend on food assistance, the official said. Needs are enormous, and the EU has already pledged 620 million euros ($730 million) in aid for the 2026-2027 period.

But Syria’s stability also interests many EU countries because its nationals have made up the lion’s share of asylum-seekers in the bloc over a decade, and there is a push for large numbers to eventually go back home.

“We need the Syrian transitional government to succeed in bringing stability to the country, because that’s in our interest,” said one EU diplomat.

The 27-nation bloc launched a new chapter with Syria after Assad was swept from power in December 2024.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen promised after meeting President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus in January that Europe would “do everything it can” to support Syria’s recovery.

On May 11, the EU restored the full application of its cooperation agreement with Syria, marking a further step in rebuilding ties.

The EU Council adopted the decision terminating the partial suspension of the Cooperation Agreement between the European Economic Community and Syria, repealing a 2011 decision that had halted parts of the deal over the Assad regime’s human rights violations.

In the meantime, the EU wants to facilitate access to financing for Syrians, crucial to revive the economy, and to support farmers, for example with irrigation pumps.

returnal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says US must accept peace plan or face failure

Iran says US must accept peace plan or face 'failure'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says US must accept peace plan or face 'failure'

    Iran says US must accept peace plan or face 'failure'

  2. Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion

    Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion

  3. UK PM Starmer resists calls to quit as Labour divided

    UK PM Starmer resists calls to quit as Labour divided

  4. CHP leader slams mayor over switch to AKP

    CHP leader slams mayor over switch to AKP

  5. Türkiye has no food security problem: Erdoğan

    Türkiye has no food security problem: Erdoğan
Recommended
Iran says US must accept peace plan or face failure

Iran says US must accept peace plan or face 'failure'
Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion

Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion
UK PM Starmer resists calls to quit as Labour divided

UK PM Starmer resists calls to quit as Labour divided
EU considering social media ‘delay’ for children

EU considering social media ‘delay’ for children
Israel passes law to establish military tribunal for Oct 7 perpetrators

Israel passes law to establish military tribunal for Oct 7 perpetrators
Trump brushes aside Taiwan concerns ahead of Xi meet

Trump brushes aside Taiwan concerns ahead of Xi meet
WHO chief says ‘work not over’ after evacuation

WHO chief says ‘work not over’ after evacuation
WORLD Iran says US must accept peace plan or face failure

Iran says US must accept peace plan or face 'failure'

Iran's chief negotiator said Tuesday that Washington must accept Tehran's latest peace plan or face failure, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned the truce in the Middle East war was on the brink of collapse.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s e‑commerce volume surges 52 percent in 2025

Türkiye’s e‑commerce volume surges 52 percent in 2025

The e-commerce market continued its rapid expansion in Türkiye last year, with total transaction volume increasing 52.2 percent year on year to exceed 4.57 trillion Turkish Liras, according to “the Outlook of E‑Commerce in Türkiye” report.  
SPORTS Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

﻿