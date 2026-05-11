Iraqi parliament to summon ministers over report on Israel’s base

BAGHDAD

Iraq’s parliament is set to summon senior security officials to investigate allegations that Israel operated a covert military facility in the country during the recent war on Iran, a senior Iraqi official has said.

The move followed a Wall Street Journal report claiming that Israel established a secret base in Iraq’s western desert near the Saudi border, specifically in the Nukhayb area between Najaf and Anbar provinces.

The report alleged the site was used to support Israeli operations against Iran and hosted special forces and search-and-rescue units, reportedly with U.S. knowledge.

An Iraqi parliamentary source on May 10 told the media that the defense and interior ministers, along with security commanders involved in field operations, would be questioned.

The official also confirmed that Iraq’s Joint Operations Command had recorded a March 4 incident in the same desert area, when Iraqi forces were attacked after approaching what was described as an “unknown force.” At the time, the identity of the force was believed to be American-linked.

The Wall Street Journal further claimed that Israeli aircraft struck Iraqi units near the site and that the base functioned as a logistical hub for Israeli air operations. Iraqi authorities had previously assumed any foreign presence in the area was part of the U.S.-led international coalition.

Another security source said that the location mentioned in the report is now “clean,” indicating no remaining presence. The report also said the site was initially discovered after a shepherd reported unusual military activity, including helicopter landings and armed personnel.

Iraqi troops investigating the area allegedly came under fire, resulting in one soldier killed and two injured, though no attacker was publicly identified at the time.