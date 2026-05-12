Türkiye expects stronger wind power installations this year

ANKARA

Türkiye is expected to deliver a stronger wind power performance this year than last, according to Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) Chairman İbrahim Erden.

Erden noted that Türkiye set a record in wind energy last year with 2.1 gigawatts of new installed capacity. He said new installations are expected to exceed 2.5 gigawatts by the end of this year.

Pointing to wind power projects supported by energy storage systems as well as investments aimed at capacity expansion, Erden said the completion of permitting processes is helping to accelerate installations. He noted that investment activity in such projects has been visible for the past two years.

“We completed more than 1.5 gigawatts of installations in 2024. Last year, installations surpassed 2 gigawatts. This year, we expect to reach around 2.5 gigawatts,” Erden said. “We believe this figure will gradually increase in the following years. Hopefully, in 2028 and 2029, we expect annual installations to reach around 4 gigawatts.”

Erden added that investments in onshore wind energy continue at an uninterrupted pace, while technical and engineering studies are ongoing in the field of offshore wind energy.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s target of reaching 5 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2035. According to Erden, a number of technical and engineering studies are currently underway, including major projects financed by the World Bank.

“Engineering and technical studies related to offshore wind are being carried out both in the Marmara Sea and in selected areas of the Aegean Sea,” Erden said.

He added that if tender processes take place toward the end of this year or early next year, Türkiye could begin commissioning around 1 gigawatt of offshore wind capacity annually from 2030 onward, enabling the country to meet its 5‑gigawatt offshore wind target by 2035.

Erden said the key themes currently shaping the sector include the Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) projects, storage‑backed investments, international financing and offshore wind energy projects, adding: “The first issue is YEKA tenders and new capacity additions. The second is the rapid integration of storage‑based projects into the system and the start of their investment phase,” he noted.

“The third is international cooperation and financing, and the fourth is taking the final steps in offshore wind energy projects. These are all areas that industry stakeholders are eagerly anticipating and closely monitoring,” Erden said.