India's Modi to launch multination tour amid global unease

NEW DELHI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark this week on a multi-nation tour to the United Arab Emirates and four European countries, including Norway, where he will attend a bilateral summit.

Modi will start his whirlwind tour from UAE, where a 4.5 million-strong Indian community lives, on May 15, India's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Modi will meet with UAE's leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with energy cooperation high on the agenda amid global supply disruptions caused by the Middle East war.

The premier will then travel to the Netherlands between May 15 and 17 on his second visit there since 2017, with defense, semiconductors and "a strategic partnership on water" between the two countries on the agenda.

Bilateral trade with the Netherland, India's fourth-largest investor from Europe, stood at $27.8 billion last year.

Modi then heads to Sweden on May 17 for a two-day visit to hold talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The pair will address the European Round Table for Industry, a major business leaders' forum, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On May 18, Modi arrives in Norway for the third India-Nordic Summit.

It will be his first visit to the country and first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years.

The final leg of the week-long tour will be Italy, on May 19-20.

"The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029," India's foreign ministry said.

The plan seeks to boost bilateral trade and cooperation in defence and security, besides clean energy and technology.

The conflict in the Middle East has piled pressure on India's economy, and Modi on May 10 urged the Indian population of 1.4 billion to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid supply disruptions.