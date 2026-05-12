Construction costs rose over 27 percent annually in March

ANKARA

Türkiye’s construction cost index rose sharply in March 2026, accelerating on an annual basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on May 12.

The index increased by 27.24 percent year-on-year, up from an annual rise of 25.7 percent recorded in February.

On a monthly basis, construction costs climbed 2.76 percent in March, up from 1.51 percent in the previous month.

The material cost index rose 3.5 percent month-on-month, while the labor cost index increased 1.54 percent. Compared with the same month of the previous year, material costs were up 25.61 percent, while labor costs surged 30 percent.

The building construction cost index increased 1.89 percent month-on-month and 26.26 percent year-on-year in March.

Within this category, material costs rose 2.23 percent from the previous month, while labor costs increased 1.33 percent. On an annual basis, the material index climbed 24.17 percent, while labor costs rose 29.76 percent, TÜİK data showed.