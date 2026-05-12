Lufthansa places $7.7 bln order for 20 long-haul planes

BERLIN

German airline group Lufthansa said it had placed an order for 10 Airbus and 10 Boeing long-haul aircraft worth a total of $7.7 billion at list prices.

The order of the A350-900s and Boeing 787-9s aircraft "is a clear commitment to a modern fleet, to premium quality, and to further reducing CO2 emissions," chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

"After all, aircraft featuring the latest technology are the most powerful tool for more climate-friendly air travel," he added.

The new aircraft will replace older and less efficient models starting in 2032, with the deliveries completed in 2034, the airline group said.

The surge in jet fuel prices following the outbreak of the Middle East war has only increased the financial gains to be made by switching to the latest generation aircraft, which can offer fuel savings of around 20 percent.

Europe's biggest airline group, which also operates carriers including Eurowings and Swiss, said decisions regarding which airlines would operate the aircraft and from which hubs would be made at a later date.

Lufthansa added that the latest order takes to 232 the number of aircraft it has on order, including 107 next-generation long-haul aircraft.