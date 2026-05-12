Türkiye’s e‑commerce volume surges 52 percent in 2025

Türkiye’s e‑commerce volume surges 52 percent in 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s e‑commerce volume surges 52 percent in 2025

The e-commerce market continued its rapid expansion in Türkiye last year, with total transaction volume increasing 52.2 percent year on year to exceed 4.57 trillion Turkish Liras, according to “the Outlook of E‑Commerce in Türkiye” report.

The total number of transactions reached 5.94 billion in 2025.

Retail online sales rose 51.8 percent to 2.46 trillion liras, while the number of retail e‑commerce transactions totaled 1.94 billion.

Between 2019 and 2025, Türkiye’s overall e‑commerce market achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 79.6 percent, while retail e‑commerce grew at an even faster CAGR of 83.7 percent over the same period.

In U.S. dollar terms, total market size rose steadily from $23.94 billion in 2019 to $89.58 billion in 2024, before climbing 28.9 percent to $115.43 billion in 2025. This represents a cumulative increase of 382 percent between 2019 and 2025.

E‑commerce accounted for 6.9 percent of Türkiye’s GDP in 2025, while the share of e‑commerce in total trade stood at 19.3 percent.

While 600,800 companies were active in e‑commerce nationwide in 2024, this figure increased to 634,611 by 2025.

The food delivery sector held the largest share of e‑commerce activity at 20.3 percent, followed by clothing, footwear and accessories with 13.8 percent, electronics with 11.9 percent and home, garden, furniture and decoration with 10.5 percent.

By transaction value, the clothing, footwear and accessories sector generated the highest e‑commerce volume in 2025 at 429 billion liras. This was followed by electronics with 304 billion liras, airlines with 285.4 billion liras and the food sector with 270.2 billion liras.

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