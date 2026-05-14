Belgian minister says Türkiye reshaping modern warfare

Belgian minister says Türkiye reshaping modern warfare

ANKARA
Belgian minister says Türkiye reshaping modern warfare

Belgian Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken has said Türkiye and Ukraine are helping reshape modern warfare through advances in drones, artificial intelligence and defense innovation.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency during Belgium’s economic mission to Türkiye, Francken said NATO’s military thinking was being influenced by lessons from the war in Ukraine and by Türkiye’s defense industry.

“There are two countries that really understand this — Ukraine and Türkiye. All other countries have to follow,” he said.

Francken said the mission, which included visits to Istanbul and Ankara, was the largest Belgian trade and economic mission in the history of ties between the two countries.

He said the delegation held more than 100 meetings with entrepreneurs and officials, with several agreements and memorandums signed, including in defense.

Francken pointed to visits to Turkish defense companies, including Baykar, and shipyards producing military and civilian vessels.

“We had a great visit at Baykar Technologies,” he said, describing Turkish defense technologies as “mind-blowing.”

He said drone warfare, counter-drone systems, artificial intelligence and defense research had become central to NATO’s changing outlook.

“We need to change our way of fighting as well, because otherwise others are training continuously. We have to be ready,” Francken said.

The Belgian minister said his country was working on major drone projects, including a counter-drone program worth more than $1 billion.

The tender is expected to be completed by the end of the year, he said, adding that Turkish companies could find opportunities in the process.

“You are way ahead, so we have to catch up and we can learn a lot from you,” Francken said.

He also said Belgium supported closer Türkiye-EU cooperation, including modernization of the Customs Union and Ankara’s inclusion in the EU’s SAFE loan mechanism.

“We need you and you need us, and together we can be stronger,” he said.

Francken also called for NATO unity ahead of the 2026 summit to be hosted by Türkiye in Ankara, saying increased defense spending must be matched by stronger production capacity.

“United we stand, divided we fall,” he said.

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