Türkiye rejects Greek objection to ‘Turkish Straits’ term in letter to UN

ANKARA

Türkiye has rejected Greece’s objection at the United Nations to the use of the term “Turkish Straits,” calling Athens’ criticism politically motivated and inconsistent with established international usage.

In a letter to U.N. Security Council President Fu Cong and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, said Greece’s reaction during a recent Security Council session was driven by domestic political considerations and described it as “unfortunate.”

Yıldız stated that Türkiye “categorically and completely rejects” Greece’s claims, stressing that attempts to politicize a widely recognized geographical term do not support regional stability or constructive dialogue.

The issue arose during an April 29 Security Council meeting on maritime security, where Yıldız referred to the Bosphorus and Dardanelles collectively as the “Turkish Straits” while outlining Türkiye’s measures to ensure freedom of navigation.

Greece objected, arguing that the 1936 Montreux Convention does not use the term “Turkish Straits,” instead referring separately to the Dardanelles, the Sea of Marmara and the Bosphorus.

In his letter, Yıldız said “Turkish Straits” is an established and geographically accurate term widely used in international practice and fully consistent with the implementation of the Montreux Convention.

He also emphasized that the Bosphorus and Dardanelles fall under Türkiye’s sovereignty, noting that states have the authority to determine the official names of geographical areas within their jurisdiction.

Türkiye and Greece remain at odds over several long-standing disputes, including maritime boundaries in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, airspace issues, demilitarization of islands and the Cyprus question.