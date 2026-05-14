Belgium minister: World needs more people like Atatürk

Belgium minister: World needs more people like Atatürk

ANKARA
Belgium minister: World needs more people like Atatürk

Belgian Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken has said that the world needs more people like Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye, as the Belgian delegation concluded its large-scale visit to Türkiye on May 14.

In a post on X, Francken described Atatürk as “a gentleman officer, a master strategist and battle-hardened fighter.”

He expressed his deep respect for Atatürk, noting that he championed women’s rights, including the right to vote and education, and advocated secularism long before many Western European countries.

Francken also recalled his 2025 visit to Anıtkabir, where he knelt in front of Atatürk’s mausoleum, adding that he would do so again without hesitation. “The world needs more people like Atatürk,” he stated, posting a photo of Atatürk.

His remarks came as a high-level Belgian delegation led by Queen Mathilde wrapped up a four-day Türkiye visit after holding numerous meetings in both Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

The delegation also included Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Francken, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dilliès, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet, along with more than 400 private sector representatives.

Speaking at the Türkiye-Belgium Economic Forum on May 13, Prevot said it was time to update the EU–Türkiye Customs Union, noting: “It does not make sense to try to align the realities of business in 2026 with a framework drafted 30 years ago.”

Prevot added that the meeting with Turkish officials represented the largest economic mission Belgium has ever sent to Türkiye, stressing: “It means a great deal, it clearly reflects the importance Belgium attaches to Türkiye.”

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