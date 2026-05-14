Netanyahu’s claim on secret visit to UAE sparks tensions

Netanyahu’s claim on secret visit to UAE sparks tensions

TEL AVIV
Netanyahu’s claim on secret visit to UAE sparks tensions

- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. (Ilia Yefimovich/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Iran war sparks tension in the region, with Abu Dhabi describing the allegations as “baseless.”

On May 13, Netanyahu’s office claimed that the Israeli prime minister visited Abu Dhabi during the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran and met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The report quickly triggered an official denial from the UAE government.

In its statement, the UAE stressed that its relations with Israel are “open and official.”

Netanyahu’s office described the reported contacts as marking a “historic turning point” in relations between Israel and the UAE. The two countries normalized relations in 2020 under the Abraham Accords, and cooperation has since expanded particularly in security and economic fields.

Tensions were further fueled by comments from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who confirmed Israeli defensive military support to the UAE, including the deployment of Iron Dome systems.

“Israel sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to operate them. This is due to the extraordinary relationship based on the Abraham Accords,” Huckabee said.

Separately, Iranian officials also reacted strongly to the claims. Threatening the UAE, Iran says it knew of Netanyahu’s ostensible visit to Abu Dhabi.

Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran’s security services long ago conveyed to our leadership,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

“Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: Unforgivable.”

“Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account,” the Iranian top diplomat said.

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