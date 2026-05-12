CHP leader slams mayor over switch to AKP

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel on May 12 sharply criticized Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal over her decision to defect to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“Two years may not pass easily, but they pass quickly. When the Republican People’s Party comes to power, do not come knocking on our door begging. If this is a threat, I am making the most explicit version of it,” Özel said during his party’s parliamentary group meeting, calling on the mayor.

Köksal earlier announced that she would join the AKP, citing alleged threat from Özel and an inability to continue working within the main opposition party. She is expected to formalize her move on May 12 by receiving AKP badge from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is also the leader of the ruling party, at a gathering.

Responding to Köksal’s claim that she had been threatened, Özel rejected the accusation. He recalled that he had previously supported Köksal during earlier political and personal disputes.

Özel also emphasized the resilience of his party’s political journey.

“This party’s march toward power began by walking over bayonets. It began with those who walked with their hearts and chests open to enemy fire. Let’s keep walking, friends. Let the cowards stay behind. We are marching to power.”

Köksal won the 2024 local elections as the CHP candidate with 50.73 percent of the vote, taking Afyonkarahisar from the AKP.

Before the 2024 local elections, Köksal sparked controversy by saying that if elected, she would keep the municipality open to all political parties except the pro-Kurdish the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

Since elections, one metropolitan mayor and six district mayors elected under the CHP banner have switched to the AKP after taking office. The most prominent among them was Özlem Çerçioğlu, who had served as CHP mayor of Aydın since 2009 before joining the AKP.