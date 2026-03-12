Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated on March 11 that Türkiye stands “on the side of peace” in the escalating crisis involving Iran, stressing that Ankara favors diplomacy and a ceasefire over further war.

"Türkiye stands for diplomacy, not conflict. It stands with peace and stability, not chaos and turmoil. It seeks rapprochement, not hostility," Erdoğan said in Ankara during an iftar dinner — the fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Noting the country's efforts for a ceasefire in Iran, Erdoğan said that Ankara is making "intensive efforts to ensure guns fall silent, a ceasefire is achieved and talks resume."

“We are trying to extinguish the fire before the flames grow larger, before the ring of fire spreads further and before more lives are harmed and more blood is shed," he stressed.

Ankara cannot see any suffering as its own gain, Erdoğan said, adding the country would not seek to benefit from others' harm.

"We want the tears in our region to stop, the conflicts to end and peace and calm to prevail," he stressed.

Criticizing the Israeli administration's actions, Erdoğan said, "Even Israelis, spending nights in shelters, now say [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is their biggest disaster since the Holocaust."

The U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials and prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks across the Middle East targeting American assets.

Despite the escalation, Türkiye has so far avoided direct strikes, even though U.S. troops are stationed at several bases in the country.

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran on March 4 and March 9 were intercepted by NATO air defense systems. NATO has decided to deploy Patriot air defense systems in the eastern province of Malatya, where the strategically important Kürecik radar station is located.

In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 9, Erdoğan told Pezeshkian that the violation of Türkiye's airspace "cannot be excused for any reason whatsoever” and that "Türkiye will continue to take all necessary measures" against this.

Iran’s armed forces denied firing any missile toward Turkish territory, saying in a statement carried by state media that Tehran respects Türkiye’s sovereignty.

"Ankara does not approve of the unlawful interventions against Iran and Iran's targeting of countries in the region," Erdoğan said, adding that "targeting brotherly countries is not in anyone's interest and these actions must end."

The president emphasized the need to reopen the door to diplomacy and stated that Türkiye is actively making efforts to facilitate diplomatic engagement in the region.