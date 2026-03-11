Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions

Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions

ANKARA
Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions

German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul will pay a one-day visit to Türkiye on March 12 to hold talks with Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan on the ongoing war in the Middle East and other regional tensions, as well as all aspects of bilateral ties, diplomatic sources have informed.

 

The visit comes as the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran continues to create concerns over global security and economy.

 

According to the sources, Fidan will explain Türkiye’s position regarding the war and underline the country’s preparedness to take all necessary measures to protect its territories and citizens while condemning attacks from Iran on the regional countries.

 

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, on March 4 and March 9, were intercepted by NATO air defense systems. NATO decided to deploy Patriot air defense system in Malatya, where the strategically important Kürecik radar station is located.

 

Fidan will also stress that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies aim to destabilize the region and create wars in the region. He will also recall that Iranian attacks against Gulf countries endanger global energy security.

 

The two ministers will exchange views on how to de-escalate and end the war through diplomatic means. The continued war in Ukraine and recent developments in Syria will also be on the agenda.

 

HH Türkiye, Germany ties are advancing

According to the sources, Fidan will also express Türkiye’s satisfaction over the new impetus on the bilateral ties with Germany.

 

The two ministers will also review the preparation for the upcoming Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism which is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and increase the trade volume to $60 billion.

 

Fidan will also emphasize the importance for the EU to evaluate ties with Ankara through a strategic lens and ask Germany’s contribution to Türkiye’s accession process, including modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization.

 

On security, the Turkish minister will reiterate Ankara’s expectation for a more inclusive approach from the EU and coordination with non-EU NATO members.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

    Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

  2. Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

    Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

  3. Ukraine’s Zelensky set to meet with French President Macron

    Ukraine’s Zelensky set to meet with French President Macron

  4. Afghan government says four killed by Pakistani artillery

    Afghan government says four killed by Pakistani artillery

  5. Chile's new hard-right president vows action

    Chile's new hard-right president vows action
Recommended
Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war

Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war
VP Ylmaz stresses coordination among Turkic states amid regional turmoil

VP Ylmaz stresses coordination among Turkic states amid regional turmoil
Erdoğan tells Zelensky Iran conflict must not derail Ukraine peace efforts

Erdoğan tells Zelensky Iran conflict must not derail Ukraine peace efforts
Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings
Erdoğan warns Iran attacks threaten regional, global stability in call with Starmer

Erdoğan warns Iran attacks threaten regional, global stability in call with Starmer
Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts
WORLD Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

Russia on Thursday sentenced 15 men, including four gunmen, to life in prison over the Crocus concert hall attack which left 150 people dead, the deadliest onslaught in Russia in more than two decades.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate constant at 37 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate constant at 37 percent

As widely expected, the Central Bank of Türkiye has kept its policy interest rate, or one-week repo rate, steady at 37 percent on March 12.

SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿