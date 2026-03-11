Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions

ANKARA

German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul will pay a one-day visit to Türkiye on March 12 to hold talks with Turkish top diplomat Hakan Fidan on the ongoing war in the Middle East and other regional tensions, as well as all aspects of bilateral ties, diplomatic sources have informed.

The visit comes as the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran continues to create concerns over global security and economy.

According to the sources, Fidan will explain Türkiye’s position regarding the war and underline the country’s preparedness to take all necessary measures to protect its territories and citizens while condemning attacks from Iran on the regional countries.

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran, on March 4 and March 9, were intercepted by NATO air defense systems. NATO decided to deploy Patriot air defense system in Malatya, where the strategically important Kürecik radar station is located.

Fidan will also stress that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies aim to destabilize the region and create wars in the region. He will also recall that Iranian attacks against Gulf countries endanger global energy security.

The two ministers will exchange views on how to de-escalate and end the war through diplomatic means. The continued war in Ukraine and recent developments in Syria will also be on the agenda.

HH Türkiye, Germany ties are advancing

According to the sources, Fidan will also express Türkiye’s satisfaction over the new impetus on the bilateral ties with Germany.

The two ministers will also review the preparation for the upcoming Türkiye-Germany Strategic Dialogue Mechanism which is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations and increase the trade volume to $60 billion.

Fidan will also emphasize the importance for the EU to evaluate ties with Ankara through a strategic lens and ask Germany’s contribution to Türkiye’s accession process, including modernization of the customs union and visa liberalization.

On security, the Turkish minister will reiterate Ankara’s expectation for a more inclusive approach from the EU and coordination with non-EU NATO members.