Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Türkiye had conveyed its warnings to Iran, but that Tehran was continuing to take “extremely wrong and provocative” steps that could damage ties between the two neighbors.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said the government had reviewed the Iran crisis and its possible repercussions across a broad range of areas, from the economy and trade to border security. He said Ankara has been on alert since Feb. 28 and has mobilized all state institutions against possible scenarios, including the risk of the conflict dragging on, spreading or spinning out of control.

“Our goal is first and foremost to keep our country away from this fire,” Erdoğan said, adding that ensuring Türkiye’s security and the wellbeing of its 86 million citizens remained Ankara’s top priority.

“Despite our sincere warnings, steps continue to be taken that would strain Türkiye’s friendship and that are extremely wrong and provocative,” he said. Erdoğan also warned against any course of action that could cast a shadow over what he described as a thousand years of neighborly and brotherly ties.

He reiterated that Türkiye supports justice, international law, peace and stability in the Iran crisis, and said Ankara continues to favor resolving conflicts through dialogue. Since the first day of the crisis, Türkiye has been engaged in intensive diplomacy and held talks with 16 leaders in search of a way out, he said.

Erdoğan also underlined Türkiye’s defense capacity, saying the republic was strong enough in every field to repel any attack and counter threats targeting its survival. He said developments would continue to be monitored in coordination with NATO and other allies, while additional measures would be taken to reinforce security.

The president said there was currently no problem or unusual movement along Türkiye’s border line, but added that preventive measures had been increased at border crossings and in provinces near the frontier. Separate official statements in recent days said ballistic munitions fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace were intercepted by NATO air and missile defense assets, prompting Ankara to warn against further escalation.