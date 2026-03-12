Russia jails 15 for life over 2024 concert hall attack

MOSCOW

Russia on Thursday sentenced 15 men, including four gunmen, to life in prison over the Crocus concert hall attack which left 150 people dead, the deadliest onslaught in Russia in more than two decades.

Relatives of some of the victims in the March 22, 2024 attack, claimed by ISIL, stood in the grand Moscow military court as the verdict was read out.

Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Makhammadsobir Fayzov and Saidakrami Rachabolizoda, all Tajik citizens who went on a shooting spree in the building before setting it on fire, looked down as the judge sentenced them to life.

Eleven other men, some Russian citizens, were also jailed for life for acting as accomplices and of having terrorist links.

Four more men, including a father and his sons, were handed sentences of between 19 and 22 years over their links with the men.

The attack in the Moscow surburbs was Russia's worst since the 2004 Beslan school siege.

The gunmen entered the concert hall shortly before a concert by Soviet-era rock band Picnic. They then set fire to the building, trapping many victims. The attack wounded more than 600 people. Six children were among those killed.

The attack came two years into Moscow's war in Ukraine, with Russia, bogged down by the offensive, dismissing U.S. warnings of an imminent attack.

The Kremlin had suggested a Ukrainian connection at the time of the attack, but never provided evidence.

Russia's Investigative Committee said after the verdict it was "reliably established" that the attack was "planned and committed in the interests of" Kiev.

It accused the men of also plotting attacks in Dagestan.