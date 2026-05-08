Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

ANKARA
Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

Türkiye’s Health Ministry said no hantavirus cases have been detected in the country, following growing public concern linked to infections reported aboard a cruise ship crossing the South Atlantic.

In a written statement, the ministry said the situation was being monitored “meticulously in line with scientific principles” and stressed that no positive cases had been identified nationwide.

“Citizens should only follow statements made by official authorities and remain cautious about unverified information circulating in public,” the ministry said.

The statement added that Turkish health authorities continue screening, prevention, monitoring and control measures against all infectious diseases that could threaten public health.

The clarification came after hantavirus cases reported on a passenger ship traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde drew international attention.

Turkish YouTuber and travel content creator Ruhi Çenet was also among the passengers on the vessel and shared updates from the ship on social media.

The World Health Organization has described the current risk posed by the virus to the global population as “low,” while confirming that genomic sequencing studies and monitoring efforts are ongoing.

Hantavirus is primarily carried by rodents and is typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodent urine, droppings or saliva, especially when contaminated particles become airborne and are inhaled.

Symptoms may initially resemble the flu and include fever, muscle pain, fatigue and headaches.

 

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