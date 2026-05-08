Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

AFYONKARAHİSAR

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP)’s Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal has announced that she will join the ruling Justice Development Party (AKP), prompting the dismissal of the CHP’s central district organization amid the controversy.

“Yes, I have made a decision. I am joining the AKP during Tuesday’s [May 12] expanded provincial chairpersons meeting. There is no threat or pressure behind this decision. There is also no investigation against me,” Köksal told TV100 on May 8, confirming speculation about her party switch.

Köksal said she had held a meeting lasting more than half an hour with President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which he presented several opinion polls. According to Köksal, the surveys indicated a very high level of personal political compatibility.

“The president told me, ‘As a party, we stand behind you. Do not let criticism affect you. Continue your services. We will provide every kind of support as a party and stand by your side,’” she said.

Köksal won the 2024 local elections as the CHP candidate with 50.73 percent of the vote, wresting the city from the AKP.

Before the 2024 local elections, Köksal sparked controversy by saying that if elected, she would keep the municipality open to all political parties except the pro-Kurdish the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

Her remarks drew strong criticism, especially from Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who said such discrimination was unacceptable in local governance. CHP leader Özgür Özel initially described the comments as a “slip of the tongue,” but later reaffirmed that CHP municipalities are open to everyone, while Köksal stood by her statement.

Since the 2024 local elections, a city mayor and six district mayors elected under the CHP banner have switched to the AKP after winning office. The most notable among them was Özlem Çerçioğlu, who had served as CHP mayor of Aydın since 2009 before changing parties.