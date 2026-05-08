Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation

ISTANBUL

Belgian Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken says Türkiye’s defense industry has reached a highly advanced level in innovation and in building a strong defense capability, describing it as “a role model.”

Belgium’s Queen Mathilde is set to visit Türkiye on May 10 at the head of a large delegation of around 450 people, with the agenda expected to focus on economic, trade and defense cooperation. The delegation will include Francken and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot.

Speaking to the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on May 8, the Belgian defense minister expressed confidence that the mission would be highly successful.

“I believe Türkiye is a major economic and geopolitical power. We need to work together. This is in both our interest and Türkiye’s interest.”

Addressing the importance of Türkiye’s defense industry, Francken said he sees the country as a role model particularly in research and development, innovation, manufacturing and highly qualified workforce capabilities.

He noted that the delegation, which will include more than 450 participants, is expected to feature between 60 and 80 defense industry companies.

“A significant part of our defense sector is highly interested in learning from the Turkish defense industry,” he said.

Reiterating that Türkiye’s defense industry is highly advanced in innovation and in building a robust defense capability, Francken concluded: “That is why they are a role model for me.”

He also said the most important aspects of such missions are contacts and agreements.

“That is why I hope this excellent economic mission to Türkiye will lead to many productive contacts, new business partnerships, new portfolios and fresh ideas,” he said.

Francken noted that the goal is to establish top-level cooperation between Belgian and Turkish companies, as well as between Belgian research institutes and universities and their Turkish counterparts. He added that contracts, agreements and commercial partnerships are also of great importance.

“So far, the number of business agreements to be signed has reached 40. This is a very positive and encouraging development. More agreements will be added in the coming days, meaning many deals are currently in the finalization stage,” he said.

Describing the significance of the mission for Belgium, Francken said Türkiye is a highly important trade partner, with bilateral trade volume standing at around $8 billion.

“That is a very substantial figure and makes Türkiye an extremely important partner. Türkiye is a critically important country, a hub for Asia, the Middle East and Europe. It serves as a gateway. You are an exceptionally important country,” he stressed.

Francken also underlined that Türkiye and Belgium are NATO allies with deep historical ties, while pointing to the large Turkish community living in Belgium.