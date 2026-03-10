Erdoğan tells Zelensky Iran conflict must not derail Ukraine peace efforts

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the conflict involving Iran should not disrupt efforts to secure peace in Ukraine, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, the statement said. Erdoğan said it would be beneficial for negotiations on Ukraine to continue without delay and stressed the importance of healing the country’s wartime damage, launching reconstruction work and ensuring lasting security.

Erdoğan also said safe navigation in the Black Sea is of critical importance for Türkiye. He added that a ceasefire that would protect energy infrastructure and ports could help build confidence between the parties, and said Ankara was ready to provide all necessary support toward that end.

The call came as Ukraine’s peace diplomacy has been affected by the widening Middle East crisis. Zelensky said earlier on March 10 that Türkiye was ready to host the next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States