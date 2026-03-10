Erdoğan tells Zelensky Iran conflict must not derail Ukraine peace efforts

Erdoğan tells Zelensky Iran conflict must not derail Ukraine peace efforts

ANKARA
Erdoğan tells Zelensky Iran conflict must not derail Ukraine peace efforts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the conflict involving Iran should not disrupt efforts to secure peace in Ukraine, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, the statement said. Erdoğan said it would be beneficial for negotiations on Ukraine to continue without delay and stressed the importance of healing the country’s wartime damage, launching reconstruction work and ensuring lasting security.

Erdoğan also said safe navigation in the Black Sea is of critical importance for Türkiye. He added that a ceasefire that would protect energy infrastructure and ports could help build confidence between the parties, and said Ankara was ready to provide all necessary support toward that end.

The call came as Ukraine’s peace diplomacy has been affected by the widening Middle East crisis. Zelensky said earlier on March 10 that Türkiye was ready to host the next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on side of peace, Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

    Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

  2. Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

    Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

  3. Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

    Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

  4. Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

    Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

  5. Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire

    Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire
Recommended
Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war

Erdoğan says diplomacy can still stop Iran war
Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions

Turkish, German top diplomats to discuss Iran war, regional tensions
VP Ylmaz stresses coordination among Turkic states amid regional turmoil

VP Ylmaz stresses coordination among Turkic states amid regional turmoil
Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings
Erdoğan warns Iran attacks threaten regional, global stability in call with Starmer

Erdoğan warns Iran attacks threaten regional, global stability in call with Starmer
Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts
WORLD Trump says he doesnt know about reports US strike hit Iran school

Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a U.S. military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

ECONOMY Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands ready to act

Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

Japan and Germany said Wednesday they would tap into their oil reserves to tackle the rise in crude prices due to the Middle East war, with Berlin saying the IEA global energy body had asked member states to release 400 million barrels.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿