VP Ylmaz stresses coordination among Turkic states amid regional turmoil

ANKARA

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz stressed the importance of coordination among Turkic states as he met Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Yılmaz said on NSosyal that closer coordination among Turkic states has become increasingly important amid regional and global developments affecting the Turkic world.

“Acting together and strengthening inter-state coordination have gained vital importance in the face of regional and global developments confronting the Turkic world,” he said.

Yılmaz added that he looks forward to visiting Azerbaijan next month for the second meeting of the OTS heads of government and vice presidents in Baku.

He also welcomed the invitation extended to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel to attend the gathering.

“We see the invitation of TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel to this meeting as a natural manifestation of solidarity and brotherhood within the Turkic world,” he said.

Yılmaz said Ankara will continue to work toward shared goals aimed at strengthening unity, solidarity and prosperity across the Turkic world.

“Türkiye will continue to work with determination in line with common goals for the unity, solidarity and prosperity of the Turkic world,” he added.