Türkiye 'closely monitoring' PJAK activity in Iran as regional tensions rise

Türkiye is closely monitoring the activities of the outlawed PJAK group in Iran and developments in the region following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, the National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said Türkiye supports the territorial integrity of neighboring countries and opposes any attempt to divide them.

Within that framework, it said organizations such as PJAK that “stoke ethnic separatism” undermine not only Iran’s security but also the wider region’s stability.

“We are closely following PJAK’s activities in Iran and developments in the region in coordination with relevant state institutions,” it said.

PJAK, short for the Kurdish name “Kurdistan Free Life Party,” is the Iranian offshoot of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The group was founded in 2004 and operates mainly in Iran’s Kurdish-populated regions.

The United States listed PJAK as a terrorist organization in 2009.

Defense officials also said Ankara’s priority is to stop the attacks, secure a lasting ceasefire and resolve disputes through peaceful means.

The ministry also rejected social media posts and reports claiming there has been a mass migration movement from Iran toward Türkiye’s borders following the latest regional developments.

The Turkish Armed Forces are taking precautions for all scenarios in coordination with relevant state institutions, it added.

 

The ministry also said Türkiye remains a firm supporter of the Turkish Cyprus.

It said Ankara would not hesitate to use its guarantor rights in response to hostile actions that threaten the security of Turkish Cypriots.

 

 

