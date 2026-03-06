Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged a return to diplomacy and negotiations in tensions involving Iran during a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on March 5.

Türkiye is concerned about the increasing civilian deaths in Iran and considers the spread of the conflict across the region unacceptable, Erdoğan told Macron in their call, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said the conflict in Iran would be a source of instability for both the region and the world, adding that Türkiye is "making intensive efforts to strengthen diplomatic ground and bring the sides back to negotiations."

He also said the conflicts unfolding in the region and globally highlight the need to increase defense cooperation among NATO allies and accelerate long-awaited joint steps in the defense industry.

The conversation also covered bilateral ties between Türkiye and France as well as other global issues, Erdoğan’s office said.

Later at an event in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye will "continue multi-dimensional diplomacy with the aim of preventing further bloodshed in our region and ensuring that no more innocent people are torn from life."

“No one should adopt misguided stance that undermines the principles of neighborliness and brotherhood at a time when Türkiye's struggle for peace in the region has been crystal clear since day one,” he said.

Regarding a March 4 incident in which a munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO defense units, Erdoğan said Ankara showed its “sensitivity” and issued the “necessary warnings” to prevent a similar incident from reoccurring.

“We emphasized the importance of recognizing Türkiye's friendship and its value,” the president said.

“Should a threat to our country's security arise, we will take all necessary measures with the utmost care in coordination with our allies.”

Erdoğan said that Türkiye is doing "whatever it takes to protect our country and our nation from all dangers, as in the war in Ukraine."

“We are pursuing a sensitive policy that prioritizes the security of 86 million people. God willing, we will maintain this stance to the end.”

The president also mentioned his phone call with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev on March 5, in which he condemned Iran’s drone attack on the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan.

Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, killing more than 1,000 people, including Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel has also expanded the conflict against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and U.S.-linked sites in Gulf countries, disrupting regional energy routes.