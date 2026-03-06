Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions

Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions

ANKARA
Erdoğan urges return to diplomacy amid Iran tensions

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged a return to diplomacy and negotiations in tensions involving Iran during a phone call with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on March 5.

Türkiye is concerned about the increasing civilian deaths in Iran and considers the spread of the conflict across the region unacceptable, Erdoğan told Macron in their call, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said the conflict in Iran would be a source of instability for both the region and the world, adding that Türkiye is "making intensive efforts to strengthen diplomatic ground and bring the sides back to negotiations."

He also said the conflicts unfolding in the region and globally highlight the need to increase defense cooperation among NATO allies and accelerate long-awaited joint steps in the defense industry.

The conversation also covered bilateral ties between Türkiye and France as well as other global issues, Erdoğan’s office said.

Later at an event in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye will "continue multi-dimensional diplomacy with the aim of preventing further bloodshed in our region and ensuring that no more innocent people are torn from life."

“No one should adopt misguided stance that undermines the principles of neighborliness and brotherhood at a time when Türkiye's struggle for peace in the region has been crystal clear since day one,” he said.

Regarding a March 4 incident in which a munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO defense units, Erdoğan said Ankara showed its “sensitivity” and issued the “necessary warnings” to prevent a similar incident from reoccurring.

“We emphasized the importance of recognizing Türkiye's friendship and its value,” the president said.

“Should a threat to our country's security arise, we will take all necessary measures with the utmost care in coordination with our allies.”

Erdoğan said that Türkiye is doing "whatever it takes to protect our country and our nation from all dangers, as in the war in Ukraine."

“We are pursuing a sensitive policy that prioritizes the security of 86 million people. God willing, we will maintain this stance to the end.”

The president also mentioned his phone call with Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev on March 5, in which he condemned Iran’s drone attack on the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan.

Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, killing more than 1,000 people, including Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel has also expanded the conflict against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and U.S.-linked sites in Gulf countries, disrupting regional energy routes.

Talks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran Guards say waiting for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

    Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

  2. Dubai airport suspends operations after interception

    Dubai airport suspends operations after interception

  3. Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

    Iran says will not target neighbors unless attacked by them

  4. Denmark set to explore if gastronomy can be art form

    Denmark set to explore if gastronomy can be art form

  5. Istanbul photo exhibition captures Ukrainian rail workers’ effort during war

    Istanbul photo exhibition captures Ukrainian rail workers’ effort during war
Recommended
Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts

Fidan to push for common Turkic stance on regional conflicts
Türkiye closely monitoring PJAK activity in Iran as regional tensions rise

Türkiye 'closely monitoring' PJAK activity in Iran as regional tensions rise
Türkiye says reserves right to respond after missile interception, Iran denies role

Türkiye says reserves right to respond after missile interception, Iran denies role
Fidan discusses Middle East, intercepted Iran-fired missile with Rubio

Fidan discusses Middle East, intercepted Iran-fired missile with Rubio
Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted

Turkish Defense Ministry says missile fired from Iran intercepted
Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order cracks

Erdoğan says Türkiye backs peace as world order 'cracks'
WORLD Iran Guards say waiting for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they were waiting for US forces to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway where traffic remains strangled as the regional war rages.
ECONOMY Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

Crude prices surged Friday on mounting fears about oil supply disruption during the Middle East war, while equities retreated on poor U.S. hiring data.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿