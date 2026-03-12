Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

ANKARA
Fidan rejects separatist plans amid Iran crisis

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on March 12 condemned calls for separatism in Iran amid ongoing attacks, warning that civil war must be avoided.

Fidan's remarks came during a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"We see that separatist scenarios are being raised again, this time for Iran. We are completely opposed to any plan that aims to start a civil war in Iran and fuel conflicts along ethnic or religious fault lines," he said.

"No one should harbor such a fantasy. We cannot allow a wrong step to be taken. We are prepared for all scenarios regarding the course and aftermath of the war."

The U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top security officials and prompting Tehran to launch missile and drone attacks across the region targeting American assets.

Türkiye has avoided direct strikes, despite U.S. troops being stationed at several bases in the country. Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran on March 4, and March 9 were intercepted by NATO air defense systems, leading to the deployment of a Patriot battery near the Kürecik radar station in Malatya.

"We are working day and night for the safety of our citizens in the region," Fidan said. "We continue to exchange views with our neighbors and partners to reduce tensions." He also accused Israel of attempting to "spread the dirty war" to Lebanon and nearby countries.

The ministers discussed broader international issues, including developments in Ukraine and Syria, and highlighted progress in Turkish-German relations.

Fidan and Wadephul were also scheduled to review preparations for an upcoming meeting of the strategic dialogue mechanism between the countries, expected to boost trade to $60 billion.

On security, Fidan was to call for a more inclusive approach from the European Union and stronger coordination with non-EU NATO members.

 

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