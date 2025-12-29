Tourism-related consumption reaches 3.8 trillion liras in 2024

ANKARA
Türkiye's total tourism consumption value stood at 3.82 trillion Turkish Liras ($89.21 billion) in 2024, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

TÜİK released the "Tourism Satellite Account, 2024" statistics on Dec. 29.

In Türkiye, the tourism sector continued to be one of the driving forces of the economy in 2024, from production to employment, from services to added value.

The tourism consumption value accounted for 3.8 percent of the total domestic supply. Direct tourism gross value added reached 2.21 trillion liras in 2023, representing 5.1 percent of the total gross value added.

Travel agencies and other reservation services were 100 percent tourism-related, followed by accommodation services at 98.5 percent, passenger transportation services at 75 percent and cultural services at 45.8 percent tourism-related.

Direct tourism employment rose 9.8 percent year-on-year to 1.2 million people in 2024, comprising 3.7 percent of total employment.

 

Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move
