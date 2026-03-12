Istanbul Modern extends Friday hours with new events

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Modern has launched its “Long Friday” program with the support of iGA ART, allowing visitors to explore the museum until 8 p.m. on Fridays starting in March.

The extended-hours initiative is accompanied by a new event series held every two months, designed to offer visitors a social space that expands the museum experience into the evening.

The “Long Friday” events, sponsored by iGA ART, aim to build an interactive connection with audiences through various forms of artistic expression, with dance playing a central role. Workshops blending music and dance styles such as jazz, blues, pop, swing, funk and hip hop will bring added energy to Friday evenings.

Chair of the board of trustees of Istanbul Modern, Oya Eczacıbaşı said the museum places importance on offering a vibrant cultural environment accessible to visitors of different ages and interests at various times of the day.

“As we enrich our programs at the museum through an interdisciplinary approach, we attach great importance to providing a dynamic cultural environment that visitors of all ages and interests can access at different hours,” Eczacıbaşı said. “The ‘Long Friday’ program we are implementing in partnership with iGA ART brings contemporary art together with participatory practices and makes the museum experience more layered.”

Selahattin Bilgen, CEO of iGA Istanbul Airport, highlighted the significance of the partnership.

“As iGA Istanbul Airport, we see placing art and culture at the center of the travel experience as an integral part of our corporate vision,” Bilgen said. “Through iGA ART, we are extending our boundaries once again by opening a space for art in the heart of the city. I believe this collaboration between two strong Istanbul brands will serve as a bridge spreading the healing power of culture and art.”

The first event in the series will be a Solo Jazz Dance Workshop on March 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Led by the Hepcats Istanbul team, the workshop will introduce participants to the fundamental movements of jazz dance through improvisation accompanied by jazz music. Visitors with a museum ticket can attend the event with prior reservation.

The “Long Friday” series, which will be held six times a year, will continue with a hip hop dance workshop in May, a sound workshop in July, a Lindy Hop dance workshop in September, a salsa dance workshop in November and a blues dance workshop in January 2027.

 

