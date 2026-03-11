World premiere set for opera ‘Edusa: An Anatolian Story’

ISTANBUL

“Edusa: An Anatolian Story,” staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, is preparing for its world premiere.

The work, composed by Güldiyar Tanrıdağlı with a libretto by Professor İskender Pala, will meet audiences on March 28 at the Atatürk Cultural Center’s Opera Stage in Istanbul.

The two-act opera portrays the historical conflict between the Lydian and Persian civilizations under the subtitle “An Anatolian Story.” It focuses on the struggle between the Lydian King Croesus and the Persian ruler Cyrus the Great.

Set in Anatolia — a crossroads of civilizations throughout history — the opera unfolds within a world shaped by Lydia’s wealth, political tensions and human stories. The events depicted are presented not only as a reflection of a single era but also as echoes of Anatolia’s thousands of years of historical memory.

The opera is directed by Caner Akın, with the orchestra conducted by İbrahim Yazıcı. Stage and visual design are by Efter Tunç, costume design by Olcay Engin Kaymaz, lighting design by Cem Yılmazer and video design by Aisha Hajiyeva. The chorus is led by Anıl Aydın, while the choreography is by Berk Sarıbay.

Caner Akgün, director and artistic director of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, told Anadolu Agency that the production reflects the institution’s responsibility to carry Anatolia’s ancient cultural heritage into the future.

He noted that while the opera centers on the historical struggle between the Lydian and Persian civilizations, it also raises a timeless question: “Material wealth or spirituality?”

“Anatolia, the magma of civilizations, comes to life through a story in Edusa,” Akgün said. “As the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, we have a mission to multiply such stories and to create new Anatolian works together with contemporary Turkish composers, thinkers, writers, philosophers and academics, carrying our rich culture into the future through artistic activities.”

Akgün also emphasized the role of the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet of Türkiye and the AKM as a global showcase. “Through this showcase, we reflect the civilization of Anatolia that we carry into the future and hold up a mirror to society,” he said.

Developed staging techniques

Referring to the production’s staging approach, Akgün noted that director Caner Akın previously staged Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s opera Gilgamesh.

“We hope to further develop the staging techniques used in Gilgamesh and continue them in Edusa,” he said, adding that the production will use contemporary staging technologies, including a three-layer curtain system and visual projection techniques.

Akgün also highlighted the opera’s focus on culture and spirituality.

“We need to move away from materialism and protect our culture and spirituality. As people of Anatolia, this is our greatest strength,” he said, citing figures such as Yunus Emre, Rumi, Pir Sultan Abdal and Karacaoğlan as sources of spiritual inspiration.

The production will be performed in Turkish. Akgün underlined that Tanrıdağlı will become the first Turkish female composer to have an opera staged. He also noted that he will perform the role of Solon in the production.

Quoting the character’s final message, Akgün said: “Before the world is freed from you, free yourselves from the world. Leave behind a good name. Wealth and property are illusions.”

He said that modern staging techniques are essential for engaging contemporary audiences, particularly younger viewers, and noted that productions at the AKM have recently been performed to nearly 95 percent capacity, with around 40 percent of the repertoire consisting of Turkish works.