Pixar's 'Hoppers' jumps to top of US box office

LOS ANGELES
"Hoppers," the latest original animated film from Disney's Pixar, easily topped the North American box office with $46 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend, industry estimated showed on March 8.

The adventure comedy tells the story of Mabel (Piper Curda), a young animal lover who uses technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can better communicate and protect wildlife.

The voice cast features Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm and Kathy Najimy.

"This is a very good opening for an original Pixar film," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"The movie has strong ancillary business, merchandising, and theme park potential, and it's going to be very profitable."

"Scream 7," the latest installment in the 30-year-old slasher series featuring yet another Ghostface killer, held strong in second place at $17.3 million in the United States and Canada, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The Paramount film features franchise veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

"The Bride!" — Maggie Gyllenhaal's genre-hopping take on 1935's "The Bride of Frankenstein" starring Oscar hopeful Jessie Buckley and past Oscar winner Christian Bale — opened in a disappointing third place at $7.3 million.

Sony's family-friendly animated film "GOAT" — the story of an undersized goat who wants to join a basketball-like "roarball" team — finished in fourth place at $6.6 million.

The film was produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who also takes on a voice role.

"Wuthering Heights," starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff from Emily Bronte's classic novel, dropped to fifth place at $3.75 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are "Crime 101" ($2 million), "Send Help" ($1.6 million), "EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert" ($1.52 million), "I Can Only Imagine 2" ($1.5 million), "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" - reissue ($1.3 million).

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
