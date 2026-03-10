Trump says will waive some oil sanctions to boost supply

Trump says will waive some oil sanctions to boost supply

WASHINGTON
Trump says will waive some oil sanctions to boost supply

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 9 that he will waive some sanctions on oil to boost supply and bring down prices, due to market turmoil over war in the Middle East.

"We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices," Trump told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also mentioned Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We have sanctions on some countries. We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out," Trump added.

Trump did not specify any country or provide details on which sanctions would be lifted.

His comments came after speaking to the leader of Russia, one of the world's largest oil producers and exporters, while China is a key Russian trading partner and major oil importer.

He said Washington could possibly keep sanctions lifted on the unspecified countries if the war came to an end.

Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that Washington was considering lifting sanctions on more Russian oil, a day after it temporarily authorized India to buy from Moscow.

The U.S. government temporarily eased economic sanctions to allow Russian oil currently stranded at sea to be sold to India, restrictions that were imposed over Moscow's conduct in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

It said the transactions, including those from vessels blocked by various sanctions regimes, are authorized through the end of the day on April 3, 2026.

Trump's latest comments reflect possible fears in his administration about the impact of skyrocketing crude prices on American consumers before the crucial midterms in November.

Iran,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on side of peace, Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

    Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

  2. Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

    Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

  3. Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

    Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

  4. Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

    Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

  5. Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire

    Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire
Recommended
Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands ready to act

Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act
G7 energy ministers ready to take necessary measures on oil reserves

G7 energy ministers 'ready' to take 'necessary measures' on oil reserves
Turkish retail sales increase 18.8 percent year-on-year in January

Turkish retail sales increase 18.8 percent year-on-year in January
Stocks rise again, oil stabilizes as report says IEA considers release

Stocks rise again, oil stabilizes as report says IEA considers release
Türkiye faces no energy supply problems, says enery minister

Türkiye faces no energy supply problems, says enery minister
Türkiye’s startup deals rise, investment volume declines to $1.4 billion in 2025

Türkiye’s startup deals rise, investment volume declines to $1.4 billion in 2025
Türkiye moves to ban single-use plastics under zero waste plan

Türkiye moves to ban single-use plastics under zero waste plan
WORLD Trump says he doesnt know about reports US strike hit Iran school

Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a U.S. military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

ECONOMY Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands ready to act

Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

Japan and Germany said Wednesday they would tap into their oil reserves to tackle the rise in crude prices due to the Middle East war, with Berlin saying the IEA global energy body had asked member states to release 400 million barrels.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿