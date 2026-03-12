Two new Black Sea drilling campaigns to be launched: Minister

Two new Black Sea drilling campaigns to be launched: Minister

ZONGULDAK
Two new Black Sea drilling campaigns to be launched: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that two new exploratory drilling operations in the Black Sea are set to commence — one this month around the Ramadan holiday and the second in April.

The upcoming projects aim to identify new reserves and expand the country’s energy resources, with the Fatih and Abdülhamid Han drilling vessels set to take part, Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar noted that the Yıldırım drilling ship is preparing for its first mission in the Black Sea next month, while the Kanuni vessel is scheduled to depart for a new assignment imminently.

The minister underlined the strategic importance of the Sakarya Gas Field, where the Osman Gazi Floating Production Platform is being readied.

Production from the field is expected to double this year, supplying natural gas to eight million households, according to the minister.

Bayraktar noted that overseas exploration efforts are also continuing, saying, “Our Çağrı Bey drilling ship is currently en route to Somalia. In Pakistan — of course, that region is highly sensitive at the moment — we are preparing our Oruç Reis vessel for seismic studies. If there are no security issues, we aim to begin in April.

“With all these efforts, our goal is to ensure our country’s energy independence,” he said.

 

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