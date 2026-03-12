Electric car prices drop, helping EU sales: Report

PARIS
The average price of an electric car dropped for the first time since 2020 in Europe last year, which helped sales, a report found on Thursday, as the EU debates weakening climate targets for automakers.

EU environment ministers are to discuss next week a proposal to relax a 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars, which Europe's beleaguered car manufacturers have deemed unattainable.

Yet all carmakers have already met or are on track to comply with 2025-2027 emission targets, a first hurdle on the way to 2035, as electric vehicle (EV) sales pick up, according to advocacy group Transport & Environment (T&E).

EVs accounted for 19 percent of all new cars sold in the European Union and Norway in 2025, up from about 14 percent the previous year, T&E said in a report.

The average electric car price across the bloc fell by four percent, or 1,800 euros, to 42,700 euros ($49,390), the analysis found, adding this was driven by the release of new, affordable, small EV models.

T&E credited EU emission reduction targets for the price drop, saying they pushed carmakers to bring more competitively priced models to market.

"Even if the automotive industry doesn't like to admit it, the EU's CO2 standards have enabled hundreds of thousands of Europeans to access more affordable electric cars," the group said.

Automakers face steep fines for failing to comply with emission targets.

EVs' higher upfront costs compared with combustion engine equivalents have long been seen as a drag on sales.

But price parity is within reach by 2030 if the EU leaves its related emission goals unchanged, according to T&E.

