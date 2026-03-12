Iran war cost US over $11.3 bln in six days: Report

WASHINGTON

The war against Iran has cost the U.S. more than $11.3 billion in its first six days alone, Pentagon officials told lawmakers in a closed-door briefing on Capitol Hill, according to a report published on March 11.

The estimate, shared with members of Congress, represents the most "comprehensive assessment" lawmakers have received so far since the US-Israeli war with Iran began, according to the New York Times, citing three people familiar with the briefing.

The figure does not include "many of the costs" associated with the operation, however, including the buildup of military hardware and personnel ahead of the initial strikes, meaning the total cost is expected to “grow considerably as the Pentagon continues to calculate the costs accumulated just in the first week," it reported.

Earlier congressional briefings indicated that the U.S. military used up $5.6 billion of munitions in the first two days of the war, reflecting a far higher rate of weapons use than previously disclosed publicly, the report said.

The initial bombardment included weapons such as AGM-154 glide bombs, which can cost between $578,000 and $836,000 each.

The U.S. military has since indicated that it may shift toward less expensive munitions, including Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits.

Iran warned it could wage a prolonged war with the United States and Israel that would "destroy" the world economy, even as U.S. President Donald Trump said late on March 11 the Islamic Republic was facing imminent defeat.

Trump said Iran was "pretty much at the end of the line."

"Doesn't mean we're going to end it immediately, but they are," Trump told reporters.

He said Iran's navy and air force had been destroyed, that it was close to running out of missiles and that U.S. forces could knock out the electricity supply "within one hour,” leaving the country with a reconstruction that could take a generation.