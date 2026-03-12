Turkish exporters weigh risks and opportunities amid regional turmoil

Turkish exporters weigh risks and opportunities amid regional turmoil

ISTANBUL
Turkish exporters weigh risks and opportunities amid regional turmoil

With the war in the Middle East and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz rippling through global trade, Turkish exporters are adopting a cautious stance, anticipating short-term fluctuations in orders.

Many believe rising costs in Europe could create new supply opportunities for Türkiye, but for now, the prevailing mood is one of restraint.

Ahmet Fikret Kileci, vice president of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), compared the current situation to the pandemic era. “This war has created a picture similar to the pandemic,” he said.

He emphasized that such periods can turn into opportunities if Türkiye acts prudently. “At first, we may see a decline in orders from Europe,” he noted. “But Türkiye’s logistical and geopolitical advantages put it ahead of competitors. Over time, more orders may come, and they could be of higher added value.”

Kileci highlighted that energy-driven sectors such as petrochemicals and packaging are among those most affected. Exporters, he explained, are largely following a “wait-and-see” policy at this stage.

Melisa Tokgöz Mutlu, chair of TİM’s Fruit and Vegetable Products Sector Board, pointed to Türkiye’s geographic position as a potential advantage. “In fresh produce, opportunities may arise during this period,” she said. She stressed that freight costs have risen, but demand for food will not disappear. “We expect increased demand from the European Union,” she said.

Mutlu explained that Türkiye’s land and rail connections to Europe give it a unique edge. “Products that would otherwise be sourced from Egypt or the Far East can be obtained from us more easily thanks to freight advantages,” she stated.

“We don’t necessarily need ships or containers to deliver goods to the EU. We can use land and rail routes, while other suppliers are forced to rely on sea or air transport,” she added.

Not all sectors see opportunity in the turmoil. Mustafa Paşahan, vice president of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (İHKİB), argued that ready-to-wear is unlikely to benefit. “The impact has not yet been felt across the entire sector,” he said.

“Companies working with the Middle East have seen partial declines in orders due to the war. But this environment will not create opportunities for apparel. Even if it does, they would be temporary,” he added.

Adil Pelister, chairman of the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB), also urged caution. “It is too early to assess order movements,” he said.

Pelister warned that rising energy costs are directly affecting production expenses and competitive conditions. “Sales prices cannot increase as quickly as energy costs,” he explained.

“This narrows profit margins and could lead to supply shortages in the sector,” he added.

 

Exports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military

US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military
LATEST NEWS

  1. US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military

    US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military

  2. UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

    UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

  3. Central Bank Survey shows rising inflation expectations

    Central Bank Survey shows rising inflation expectations

  4. Türkiye’s housing market expands in February, driven by mortgage-financed sales

    Türkiye’s housing market expands in February, driven by mortgage-financed sales

  5. Bahçeli urges US, Israel to withdraw from Iran

    Bahçeli urges US, Israel to withdraw from Iran
Recommended
UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

UK economy shows zero growth in January: official
Central Bank Survey shows rising inflation expectations

Central Bank Survey shows rising inflation expectations
Türkiye’s housing market expands in February, driven by mortgage-financed sales

Türkiye’s housing market expands in February, driven by mortgage-financed sales
Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow

Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow
Türkiye attracts $716 million in foreign direct investment in January

Türkiye attracts $716 million in foreign direct investment in January
Top US, China officials to meet for trade talks in France

Top US, China officials to meet for trade talks in France
Moscow piles pressure on Washington over oil sanctions

Moscow piles pressure on Washington over oil sanctions
WORLD US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military

US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military

An American KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq while a second plane involved in the incident landed safely, the U.S. military said Thursday.
ECONOMY UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

Britain's economy stalled in January, official data showed Friday, with the possibility of worse gloom in the coming months as the Middle East conflict sends oil prices surging.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿