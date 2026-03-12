Companies evacuate Dubai financial district after Iran threats

Companies evacuate Dubai financial district after Iran threats

DUBAI
Companies evacuate Dubai financial district after Iran threats

U.S. group Citi, consultancies Deloitte and PwC and other firms in Dubai have closed offices or asked employees to evacuate on March 11 after Iran threatened U.S. and Israel-linked economic assets in the Middle East.

The evacuations at the heart of the Middle East's financial hub come as the Gulf but especially the UAE has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Iran's military threatened on March 11 to attack U.S. and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks reportedly hit an Iranian bank.

Employees were asked to evacuate Citi offices in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and in Oud Metha, a source with knowledge of the evacuations told AFP.

British consulting group PwC will close offices in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait for the remainder of the week as a "precaution," a second source with knowledge told AFP.

Deloitte, another British consultancy, told its staff to vacate their DIFC offices on Wednesday afternoon, a third source with knowledge told AFP.

Employees at two other companies in DIFC told AFP their offices had been evacuated as a precaution.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base

Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base

    Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base

  2. A record number of parties register for Haiti's election

    A record number of parties register for Haiti's election

  3. Japan ready to join Trump's "Golden Dome": report

    Japan ready to join Trump's "Golden Dome": report

  4. Türkiye says NATO defenses intercepted projectile entering its airspace

    Türkiye says NATO defenses intercepted projectile entering its airspace

  5. US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military

    US refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq: US military
Recommended
UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

UK economy shows zero growth in January: official
Central Bank Survey shows rising inflation expectations

Central Bank Survey shows rising inflation expectations
Türkiye’s housing market expands in February, driven by mortgage-financed sales

Türkiye’s housing market expands in February, driven by mortgage-financed sales
Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow

Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow
Türkiye attracts $716 million in foreign direct investment in January

Türkiye attracts $716 million in foreign direct investment in January
Top US, China officials to meet for trade talks in France

Top US, China officials to meet for trade talks in France
Moscow piles pressure on Washington over oil sanctions

Moscow piles pressure on Washington over oil sanctions
WORLD Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base

Greece arrests Pole on charges of spying on US base

Greek police have arrested a Polish man on charges of spying on the military base used by US forces in Crete, according to the ANA news agency.
ECONOMY UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

UK economy shows zero growth in January: official

Britain's economy stalled in January, official data showed Friday, with the possibility of worse gloom in the coming months as the Middle East conflict sends oil prices surging.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿