Ottoman-era ‘Order of Compassion’ honors women

As International Women’s Day on March 8 reminds us each year, the Ottoman “Order of Compassion” — struck at the imperial mint — remains a remarkable early symbol of recognition for women’s humanitarian work and service to society.

The decoration was designed to honor women for their sacrifices and charitable work, highlighting their role in solidarity and humanitarian efforts within the Ottoman state, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Established in 1878 by Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II, the Order of Compassion was awarded exclusively to women and is considered one of the first decorations in the world dedicated to honoring women who distinguished themselves through aid activities during wars and disasters.

As the Ottoman Empire’s modern system of state decorations developed in the 19th century, the Order of Compassion occupied a unique place within it. Beyond being a state award, it reflected the empire’s tradition of humanitarian assistance and underscored women’s role in social responsibility and charitable initiatives.

The decoration was presented both to women of the Ottoman dynasty and to individuals who served the public good. It was awarded to women prominent in philanthropy and humanitarian work and was also conferred upon foreign recipients.

Among those who received the order were prominent figures such as Adile Sultan, nurse Safiye Hüseyin Elbi and several wives of foreign diplomats.

The order also gained recognition beyond the Ottoman Empire. It was presented to European royal figures, including Queen Alexandra of Britain and Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands, in recognition of their support for wartime humanitarian activities.

Lady Layard, who helped refugees arriving in Ottoman lands during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–1878, was among the first recipients.

Another notable recipient was pioneering Ottoman woman writer Fatma Aliye Topuz. She received the order from Abdulhamid II for her philanthropic work and for founding the Nisvan-ı Osmaniye Relief Society to support soldiers’ families after the Greco-Turkish War of 1897.

Prominent author and intellectual Halide Edip Adıvar also received the decoration at a young age for her translation work and cultural activities. Meanwhile, volunteer nurse Safiye Hüseyin Elbi was honored for caring for wounded soldiers during the Balkan Wars and the Gallipoli Campaign.

Other recipients included poet Nigar Hanım, recognized for her cultural and charitable contributions, and educator Ayşe Sıdıka Hanım, who was known for advocating girls’ education.

Preserved in mint collection

Rare examples of the decoration, produced at the imperial mint known in Ottoman times as Darphane-i Amire, are today preserved in the institutional collection of the General Directorate of the Mint and Stamp Printing House.

For centuries, the mint produced the empire’s coins, medals and decorations. In crafting the Order of Compassion, it employed the finest techniques of jewelry making and enamel work available at the time.

Today, these pieces not only document the Ottoman tradition of charity and state recognition but also demonstrate the aesthetic and technical achievements of Ottoman medal artistry.

The Order of Compassion also stands out for its elaborate artistic design.

At its center is a gold plate bearing the tughra of Abdulhamid II, along with the date of its establishment, 1295 in the Islamic calendar (1878). Surrounding the center on a green enamel background are three key concepts: humanity, assistance and patriotism — principles reflecting the Ottoman understanding of social responsibility.

Typically made of gold, silver, enamel and precious stones, the decoration features a red and green enamel star form with diamond-studded rays and an elegant ribbon. Its design makes it one of the most aesthetically striking decorations of the Ottoman era.

The order was produced in three classes, with the first-class decoration designed in a more elaborate star-shaped form known as a “shemse.”