Storks and pelicans stop in Mersin as spring arrives

MERSİN

Wetlands in the southern province of Mersin have begun hosting flocks of storks and pelicans as temperatures rise with the arrival of spring, offering a seasonal spectacle along the eastern Mediterranean migration route.

The migratory birds, which set out on their difficult journey as the weather warms, have been resting in the Fakırca neighborhood in the highlands of the Mut district.

Many storks and pelicans that pause in the plains meet their feeding needs in the wetlands surrounding the Göksu River. Flying in flocks across the sky, the birds add vitality to the region’s natural life.

Farmer Onur Doğanay, who lives in Fakırca, said the birds make annual stopovers in different parts of the neighborhood during their migration.

“When we see the storks and pelicans, we know spring has arrived,” Doğanay said.

“They stay here for about a week or 10 days every year. When the wind calms down and the weather gets warmer, they migrate to their destination. This area is on their migration route. They rest and take a break here.”

Doğanay said the birds also provide beautiful scenes during their journey.

“When they fly, such incredible and beautiful images appear that people feel at peace. It is like a gift of nature. While we are working, we watch them under a visual show,” he said.

He added that one reason the birds stop in the district is the presence of the Göksu River, which provides feeding grounds along its surrounding wetlands.