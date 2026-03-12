Türkiye, others condemn Israel’s restrictions on Al-Aqsa access

Türkiye, others condemn Israel’s restrictions on Al-Aqsa access

ANKARA
Türkiye, others condemn Israel’s restrictions on Al-Aqsa access

Türkiye and seven other Muslim-majority countries on March 11 condemned Israel’s restrictions on Muslim worshippers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, calling for the measures to be immediately reversed.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar issued a joint statement denouncing what they described as ongoing violations in Jerusalem.

"Security restrictions on access to the Old City of Jerusalem and its places of worship, coupled with discriminatory and arbitrary access restrictions to the other places of worship in the old city, constitute a flagrant violation to international law, including international humanitarian law, the historical and legal status quo and the principle of unrestricted access to places of worship," the statement said.

The ministers urged the international community to take a firm stance to compel Israel to halt violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

"The ministers affirmed their absolute rejection and condemnation of this illegal and unjustified measure, as well as Israel’s continued provocative actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif and against worshippers. They stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites," the statement further read.

Noting that the entire 144-dunam compound is an exclusively Muslim place of worship, the statement said Jordan’s Waqf authority holds sole jurisdiction over its administration and entry.

"The Ministers called on Israel, as the occupying Power, to immediately cease the closure of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, remove access restrictions to the Old City of Jerusalem, and refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers’ access to the mosque," it stated.

Israel has tightened restrictions on Palestinians traveling from the occupied West Bank to East Jerusalem since the start of its war with Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since 2003, Israeli authorities have also allowed Israeli settlers to enter the Al-Aqsa compound on a near-daily basis, with access typically suspended only on Fridays and Saturdays.

The mosque compound, located in Jerusalem’s Old City, is Islam’s third-holiest site. Jews refer to the same area as the Temple Mount, believed to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky arrived in Paris for talks on pressuring Russia

Zelensky arrived in Paris for talks on pressuring Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky arrived in Paris for talks on pressuring Russia

    Zelensky arrived in Paris for talks on pressuring Russia

  2. Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow

    Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow

  3. Türkiye attracts $716 million in foreign direct investment in January

    Türkiye attracts $716 million in foreign direct investment in January

  4. Top US, China officials to meet for trade talks in France

    Top US, China officials to meet for trade talks in France

  5. Moscow piles pressure on Washington over oil sanctions

    Moscow piles pressure on Washington over oil sanctions
Recommended
Parliament approves bill allowing tourism facilities in national parks

Parliament approves bill allowing tourism facilities in national parks
Elderly population share continues to rise in Türkiye, data shows

Elderly population share continues to rise in Türkiye, data shows
Hatay plans underwater war museum in ‘hidden paradise’ cove

Hatay plans underwater war museum in ‘hidden paradise’ cove
Bus travel demand rises in Türkiye as Eid holiday coincides with school break

Bus travel demand rises in Türkiye as Eid holiday coincides with school break
5.5-magnitude quake jolts northern Türkiye

5.5-magnitude quake jolts northern Türkiye
Sirens heard at Incirlik air base, key NATO facility in south Türkiye

Sirens heard at Incirlik air base, key NATO facility in south Türkiye
Erdoğan says Türkiye pushing diplomacy to contain Iran crisis

Erdoğan says Türkiye pushing diplomacy to contain Iran crisis
WORLD Zelensky arrived in Paris for talks on pressuring Russia

Zelensky arrived in Paris for talks on pressuring Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Paris on Friday, his spokesman said, for talks with President Emmanuel Macron on ramping up pressure on Russia.
ECONOMY Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow

Tourism sector braces for Ramadan holiday amid war’s shadow

Despite regional instability, domestic travel in Türkiye during the upcoming Ramadan holiday is expected to remain strong, with hoteliers anticipating up to 80 percent occupancy through last-minute bookings.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿