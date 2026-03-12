Iran tensions hit Van tourism as hotel occupancy falls to 10 pct

VAN

Tourism in eastern Türkiye’s border province of Van has been sharply affected following recent U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran, with hotel occupancy rates dropping to as low as 10 percent as Iranian visitors cut short their trips and return home.

In the city of Van, long considered a major destination for Iranian tourists seeking shopping and holiday getaways, many visitors began leaving shortly after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

At the Kapıköy Border Gate in Van’s Saray district, a steady flow of travelers has been observed as Iranians living in Türkiye and other countries cross back into Iran, while foreign nationals residing in Iran head toward their own countries.

Local tourist representatives say the developments have severely disrupted expectations for the spring travel season, particularly ahead of the Nevruz holiday, which traditionally brings a surge of Iranian visitors to the city.

Celebrated in the second half of March, Nevruz marks the arrival of spring across Kurdish, Iranian and Eurasian cultures with vibrant, colorful festivities.

Hotels that operated at full capacity during the same period last year are now largely empty, with many reservations canceled amid the escalating regional tensions.

Yunus Yüksel, a hotel operator in Van with decades of experience in the sector, said the conflict has dealt a heavy blow to both tourism and local commerce.

“Last year during the Nowruz holiday, our hotels were operating at full capacity,” Yüksel said. “This year, unfortunately, we have almost no sales. While more than 777,000 tourists visited our province last year, we were expecting close to one million visitors this year. However, because of the war, the Iranian public has not made reservations.”

According to Yüksel, Iranian tourists typically book two-week holiday stays in Van during the Nowruz period. This year, however, the situation has been drastically different. “We have not yet received a single reservation, he said.

“Hotel occupancy rates in Van are currently between 5 and 10 percent. If the war continues, we may not even see these levels. The few visitors who do arrive are Iranians living in other countries. They stay for one night and then return to Iran.”

Meanwhile, the number of domestic tourists is very limited, he noted.

Beyond security concerns, economic factors are also weighing on tourism. Yüksel pointed out that the Turkish Lira has gained roughly fourfold in value against Iran’s currency, significantly reducing the purchasing power of Iranian visitors.

“Much of Van’s trade has been built around Iranian tourists,” he said. “Sales will drop significantly.”

The downturn is already being felt across the local economy, with some hotels reportedly closing and others shifting to different lines of business. Planned hotel openings have also been shelved.