Türkiye sees wettest February in 66 years

ANKARA

Türkiye experienced its wettest February in 66 years, with rainfall more than doubling the long-term average and providing much-needed relief from persistent drought concerns, according to official statistics.

Data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service showed that the country received an average of 136.8 kilograms of rainfall per square meter in February, compared with the long-term average of 59.8 kilograms recorded between 1991 and 2020.

Meteorological records showed that 35 of the country’s 81 provinces, including major cities such as the capital Ankara, the western city of İzmir and the southern province of Antalya, saw their highest February rainfall in 66 years.

In several provinces — including the provinces of Adana, Manisa, Kayseri and Kahramanmaraş — precipitation reached nearly three times the typical February levels.

The southern province of Osmaniye recorded the highest rainfall, receiving 320.3 kilograms per square meter, followed by Antalya and İzmir.

Sinop in the Black Sea region saw the lowest rainfall during the month.

All seven geographical regions of Türkiye recorded rainfall above both the long-term averages and the levels measured in February last year. The Aegean, Mediterranean, central and eastern regions experienced rainfall more than twice their seasonal norms.

The number of rainy days also increased significantly.

The national average rose to 17 days, compared with the long-term February average of 11 days, with some provinces experiencing rain on more than 25 days during the month.