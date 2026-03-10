War with Iran doing colleratal damage to global economy

WASHINGTON

The war with Iran is driving up energy and fertilizer prices; threatening food shortages in poor countries; destabilizing fragile states and complicating options for the inflation fighters at central banks like the Federal Reserve.

Causing much of the pain: Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of world’s oil passes.

“For a long time, the nightmare scenario that deterred the U.S. from even thinking about an attack on Iran and which got them to urge restraint on Israel was that the Iranians would close the Strait of Hormuz,’’ said Maurice Obstfeld, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund. “Now we’re in the nightmare scenario.’’

With a key shipping route cut off, oil prices have surged — from less than $70 a barrel on Feb. 27 to a peak of nearly $120 early on March 9 before settling closer to $90.

Every 10 percent increase in oil prices – provided they persist for most of the year – will push up global inflation by 0.4 percentage points and reduce worldwide economic output by as much as 0.2 percent, said Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

“The Strait of Hormuz has to be reopened,’’ said economist Simon Johnson of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and recipient of the 2024 Nobel memorial prize in economics. “It’s 20 million barrels of oil a day going through there. There’s no excess capacity anywhere in the world that can fill that gap.’’

The world economy has shown it can take a punch, absorbing blows from the Russian invasion of Ukraine four years ago and from President Donald Trump’s massive and unpredictable tariffs in 2025.

Many economists express hope that global commerce can stagger through the latest crisis.

“The world economy has shown itself capable of shaking off significant shocks like broad U.S. tariffs, so there is room for optimism that it will prove resilient to the fallout of the war on Iran,’’ said Eswar Prasad, professor of trade policy at Cornell University.

Especially if oil prices can fall back to the $70-to-$80-a-barrel range, wrote economist Neil Shearing of Capital Economics, “the world economy may absorb the shock with less disruption than many fear.’’

“The question is how long is it going to go on?’’ said Johnson, also former IMF chief economist. “It’s hard to see Iran backing down now that it’s announced this new leader” – Mojtaba Khamanei.

Also muddying the outlook for an end to the crisis is uncertainty about what the United States is trying to achieve. “This is all about President Trump,” Johnson said. “It’s not clear when he’s going to declare victory.’’

For now, the war is likely to create economic winners and losers.

Energy importers — most of Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, India and China — will get clobbered by higher prices, Shearing wrote in a commentary for London’s Chatham House think tank.

But oil-producing countries outside the warzone — Norway, Russia , Canada — will benefit from high oil prices without the risk of missile and drone attacks.

Energy isn’t the only issue. Up to 30 percent of world fertilizer exports – including urea, ammonia, phosphates, and sulfur – pass through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Joseph Glauber of the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Disruption in the Strait has already cut off fertilizer shipments, raising costs for farmers – and is likely pushing food prices higher.

“Any countries with significant agriculture sectors, including the United States, would be vulnerable,’’ Obstfeld said. “The effects are going to be most devastating in low-income countries where agricultural productivity may already be challenged. Add this extra cost component and you get the prospect of significant food shortages.’’