‘Breath of Anatolia’ premiered in Antalya

ANTALYA

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (ANDOB) staged the world premiere of the musical “Breath of Anatolia” on March 8.

According to a statement, the production, which transforms the deep-rooted melodies of Anatolia into a new narrative through contemporary musical arrangements and an original stage language, met audiences at the Opera Stage of the Haşim İşcan Cultural Center.

It is a contemporary stage narrative in which folk songs from Anatolia's diverse regions converge in a single, unbroken breath. Melodies stretching from the Black Sea to the Aegean, and from the East to Rumelia, are interwoven with poetry, dance, and stage design inviting the audience on a rhythmic journey through a shared cultural memory.

Comprising 12 folk songs, the work unfolds as a continuous dramatic arc, featuring instrumental passages, solos, duets, and ensemble sections for all soloists.

The musical score and arrangements for the work were composed by Onur Altıparmak. The production was directed by Aydın Buğra Güven, with choreography by Yağızhan Danış.

Costume and set design were created by Zekiye Şimşek, while lighting design was by Mustafa Eski. The production came to life through the collaboration of a multidisciplinary creative team.

The cast featured soloists Seçil Fenercioğlu, I. Meriç Karataş, Tuğçe Oğuzülgen, Betül Uzunoğlu, Şevra Özdoğru Ergün, Burak Pektaş and Dağhan Ergün.

In the choreographic section complementing the stage narrative, ballet artists M. Özde Serter, S. Ecem Çolaklı, Eylülüm Aras, Deniz Özbek and Egemen Kunt interpreted the dramatic flow of the music.

The orchestra was conducted by Altıparmak, with Aise Betül Güneri serving as concertmaster.

Following its world premiere, the production will meet audiences again on March 10 and 31, while works are ongoing to stage the work in other cities.