Turkish retail sales increase 18.8 percent year-on-year in January

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's retail sales surged 18.8 percent year-on-year in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 11.

The trade sales volume also jumped 7.6 percent in the month on a yearly basis, while wholesale trade sales rose 1.5 percent.

Food, drink and tobacco sales climbed 9.5 percent in January, non-food sales rose 26.4 percent, while automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 0.5 percent.

Similarly, sales of computers, books and telecommunications equipment climbed 43.1 percent on a yearly basis, while online sales rose 29.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales were up 2.4 percent in January, trade sales rose 0.1 percent, while wholesales trade declined 1.6 percent.

TÜİK also reported that the total turnover index, covering industry, construction, trade, and services sectors, increased by 35.8 percent on an annual basis in January. Industry rose by 30 percent, construction by 34 percent, trade by 39.4 percent and services by 33.8 percent year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, the headline turnover index increased by 2.6 percent. Industry grew by 0.3 percent, construction by 4.4 percent, trade by 3.6 percent and services by 2.1 percent compared with the previous month.