Türkiye faces no energy supply problems, says enery minister

PARIS
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that Türkiye is sourcing energy from a wide range of suppliers and faces no difficulties in supply.

 

His remarks came during the Nuclear Energy Summit held on March 10 in Boulogne-Billancourt, a suburb of Paris, with the participation of around 40 countries.

 

As part of the summit, Bayraktar held bilateral meetings with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, as well as representatives from Italy, Serbia and other nations.

 

Speaking to Turkish journalists on the margins of the event, Bayraktar stressed the importance of the nuclear-focused gathering at a time when global discussions are dominated by oil and gas prices and supply security. He underlined that diversification of energy sources and international cooperation are vital for energy security.

 

“In this sense, Türkiye continues to invest in different energy resources, working toward a more balanced portfolio,” Bayraktar said. He noted that Türkiye is moving toward a future where electricity will be used more intensively across all sectors of the economy, driving demand higher.

 

Bayraktar pointed out that many countries are facing serious challenges in accessing oil and natural gas, while Türkiye has introduced a sliding scale (eşel mobil) system for fuel prices to shield citizens from rising oil prices.

 

“At present, there is no problem with supply in Türkiye. We are sourcing energy from very different routes,” he emphasized.

 

He added that Türkiye’s energy routes are diverse, and ultimately, the country’s energy independence story is also an economic independence story.

 

Reflecting on crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia–Ukraine war, Bayraktar said these events tested and proved the strength and resilience of Türkiye’s energy sector.

 

Bayraktar also recalled that Türkiye has begun exploring oil and natural gas in the Mediterranean and Black Sea with its own fleet and continues to do so. He underlined that Türkiye’s energy strategy is built on long-term plans and stability.

 

Bayraktar highlighted the importance of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), describing them as a major opportunity in the new nuclear era.

 

He noted that during recent visits to South Korea and Canada, nuclear energy and cooperation in this field were central topics. “Türkiye currently has four reactors under construction at Akkuyu, and we plan to add eight more large-scale reactors — four in Sinop and four in Thrace,” he said.

 

He explained that negotiations with different countries are ongoing, with France among the partners. Cooperation with French companies includes equipment supply and independent oversight at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. Discussions also cover potential collaboration on new plants and SMR development.

 

Asked whether recent tensions in the Middle East could accelerate Türkiye’s nuclear projects, Bayraktar replied, “I hope they will.” He stressed that Türkiye’s energy strategy is not dictated by short-term developments, though adjustments are made when necessary. The backbone of the strategy, he said, is maximizing renewable resources.

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
