Türkiye moves to ban single-use plastics under zero waste plan

Türkiye moves to ban single-use plastics under zero waste plan

ANKARA
Türkiye moves to ban single-use plastics under zero waste plan

Türkiye is preparing to take an important step for the environment by phasing out single-use plastics.

As part of the Zero Waste initiative, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has drafted new regulations that will prohibit the sale of plastic cutlery, plates, cups, straws and cotton buds. The regulation, expected to begin this year, will later expand to restrict and label partial plastic products such as wet wipes, cleaning towels and cargo bags.

The ministry’s draft will initially halt the supply of single-use plastic products to the market. Officials estimate this move will prevent emissions equivalent to 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide annually and save around 1.5 billion Turkish Liras in waste management costs.

The ban is also aligned with the 2025–2028 National Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan and the Roadmap for Single-Use Plastics, Marine Litter and Microplastics, which call for eco-friendly alternatives such as glass, porcelain, wood and cardboard.

In 2022 alone, Türkiye used 709,348 tons of single-use plastics, including 155,935 tons of beverage bottles, 120,000 tons of cups, 63,000 tons of food containers, 32,406 tons of cutlery, 25,584 tons of plates, 10,234 tons of straws, 5,117 tons of stirrers and 2,858 tons of cotton buds. Consumption has continued to rise in subsequent years.

Türkiye has already seen success in reducing plastic waste. Since the introduction of paid plastic bags in 2019, the country has prevented the generation of 3.09 million tons of plastic waste by 2025. This reduction avoided 42.1 billion liras in raw material imports and cut 252,761 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

single use,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on side of peace, Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

    Türkiye 'on side of peace,' Erdoğan says on Iran crisis

  2. Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

    Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

  3. Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

    Mideast war transforms Strait of Hormuz into critical front line

  4. Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

    Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

  5. Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire

    Panel report examines oversight roles in Bolu ski resort fire
Recommended
Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands ready to act

Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act
G7 energy ministers ready to take necessary measures on oil reserves

G7 energy ministers 'ready' to take 'necessary measures' on oil reserves
Turkish retail sales increase 18.8 percent year-on-year in January

Turkish retail sales increase 18.8 percent year-on-year in January
Stocks rise again, oil stabilizes as report says IEA considers release

Stocks rise again, oil stabilizes as report says IEA considers release
Türkiye faces no energy supply problems, says enery minister

Türkiye faces no energy supply problems, says enery minister
Türkiye’s startup deals rise, investment volume declines to $1.4 billion in 2025

Türkiye’s startup deals rise, investment volume declines to $1.4 billion in 2025
WORLD Trump says he doesnt know about reports US strike hit Iran school

Trump says he doesn't know about reports US strike hit Iran school

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was unaware of a new report suggesting a U.S. military investigation found American forces may have struck a school in Iran during recent attacks.

ECONOMY Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands ready to act

Germany, Japan to unblock oil reserves as G7 stands 'ready' to act

Japan and Germany said Wednesday they would tap into their oil reserves to tackle the rise in crude prices due to the Middle East war, with Berlin saying the IEA global energy body had asked member states to release 400 million barrels.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿