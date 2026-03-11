Türkiye moves to ban single-use plastics under zero waste plan

ANKARA

Türkiye is preparing to take an important step for the environment by phasing out single-use plastics.

As part of the Zero Waste initiative, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has drafted new regulations that will prohibit the sale of plastic cutlery, plates, cups, straws and cotton buds. The regulation, expected to begin this year, will later expand to restrict and label partial plastic products such as wet wipes, cleaning towels and cargo bags.

The ministry’s draft will initially halt the supply of single-use plastic products to the market. Officials estimate this move will prevent emissions equivalent to 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide annually and save around 1.5 billion Turkish Liras in waste management costs.

The ban is also aligned with the 2025–2028 National Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan and the Roadmap for Single-Use Plastics, Marine Litter and Microplastics, which call for eco-friendly alternatives such as glass, porcelain, wood and cardboard.

In 2022 alone, Türkiye used 709,348 tons of single-use plastics, including 155,935 tons of beverage bottles, 120,000 tons of cups, 63,000 tons of food containers, 32,406 tons of cutlery, 25,584 tons of plates, 10,234 tons of straws, 5,117 tons of stirrers and 2,858 tons of cotton buds. Consumption has continued to rise in subsequent years.

Türkiye has already seen success in reducing plastic waste. Since the introduction of paid plastic bags in 2019, the country has prevented the generation of 3.09 million tons of plastic waste by 2025. This reduction avoided 42.1 billion liras in raw material imports and cut 252,761 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.